TORONTO -- When things are not going well for the Toronto Blue Jays, which has been most of the season, they have been able to count on the Baltimore Orioles for a little relief.

The Blue Jays will try to make it 11 wins in 12 games this season against the woeful Orioles when the teams meet in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night.

Behind two home runs by Kendrys Morales, the Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 5-3 on Monday night in the series opener and are 8-0 against Baltimore this season at the Rogers Centre.

It was an ideal scenario for Morales, who has trouble with breaking pitches. Orioles starter Andrew Cashner was having trouble with his offspeed stuff and Morales is a fastball hitter, and that's what the Baltimore right-hander had to throw.

The Blue Jays have five more wins against the Orioles than they have against any other team.

"It's been a lot of close games," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "It's a small separator like today where we weren't able to do some of the things we did in the past to get that hump."

The Orioles will start right-hander Dylan Bundy (7-11, 4.99 ERA) on Tuesday and the Blue Jays will counter with right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-6, 5.13).

Bundy is 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA in two starts against the Blue Jays this season. He is 3-1 with a 2.27 ERA in nine career games (five starts) against them.

Gaviglio, who will be seeking his first win since May 25, has faced the Orioles once in his career and is 0-0 with a 4.70 ERA. He pitched 7 2/3 innings against the Orioles on July 20. In his 15 straight winless starts, Gaviglio is 0-6 with a 5.75 ERA. The team is 5-10 in those games.

Both teams made roster moves before the game Monday.

Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile was reinstated from the paternity list and right-hander Sean Reid-Foley was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option.

Even with Maile back, recent callup Danny Jansen started behind the plate for the sixth time with regular catcher Russell Martin playing third base.

Jansen had a double and is the third Blue Jays player to have at least one hit in his first six major-league games. Martin walked and has reached base safely in 17 straight games.

The demotion of Reid-Foley, who was 0-2 with an 8.68 ERA in two starts with Toronto, suggests that right-hander Aaron Sanchez is close to being reinstated from the disabled list (right middle-finger contusion).

Sanchez pitched for the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Monday night on his rehabilitation assignment.

"A lot will depend on how Sanchez does tonight," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said before the game Monday. "If he's good, goes out there and feels fine, throws a pretty good number of pitches, then he should be good to go. But we won't know that until afterwards."

Sanchez took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned), six hits and four walks while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. He continued to have trouble throwing strikes, with only 42 in 86 pitches. He also hit a batter.

If Sanchez is considered ready, he would pitch Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reid-Foley should return to the Blue Jays in September, if not earlier.

"I think it has been a good experience for him," Gibbons said. "He didn't necessarily have the results he wanted, but I did see some good things. I think it was a good experience pitching at Yankee Stadium. It's different, there's no doubt about that. He got hit around a time or two, but he also had some success against certain guys and basically figuring out what works."

The Orioles reinstated center fielder Adam Jones from the bereavement list, placed outfielder Mark Trumbo on the 10-day disabled list (right knee inflammation) and recalled outfielder John Andreoli from Triple-A Norfolk. Jones was 0-for-3 with walk.