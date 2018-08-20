Trending Stories

San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer hits home run off of fan's beer
Indianapolis Colts sign S Robenson Therezie, cut DT Caraun Reid
Bronson Hill: Green Bay Packers sign free agent RB in wake of injuries
Diamondbacks' Greinke hopes to silence Padres again
Alex Ovechkin welcomes newborn son 'Ovechkin Jr.'

Japan marks 73rd WWII anniversary

Body found inside burning car at Disney Word
Report: North Koreans died by the dozens during heat wave
Possible Xi Jinping visit to North Korea raises concerns in Seoul
British woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling off cruise ship
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announces plan to bring broadband Internet to entire state
 
