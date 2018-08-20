St. Louis Cardinals' Patrick Wisdom is mobbed in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Midseason addition Mike Moustakas lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals with a third-inning RBI double.

The hit plated the Brew Crew's only runs of the victory on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Milwaukee leads St. Louis by a half-game in the National League Central and trails the Chicago Cubs by 3.5 games for the division lead.

Sunday's showdown was scoreless through two innings before the Brewers third baseman stepped up to the plate. Cardinals starter John Gant began the frame by allowing a single to Orlando Arcia. Arcia then stole second base before moving to third on a Jhouly Chacin ground out.

Christian Yelich followed that at-bat with another ground out before Lorenzo Cain took a walk. Moustakas then stepped in with two outs. Cain moved over to second base on a steal during Moustakas' exchange with Gant.

The Brewers third baseman fell down 0-2 in the count before ripping an 82.5-mph Gant change-up to right field, plating Cain and Arcia.

Patrick Wisdom smacked a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the Brewers' lead in half, but Jeremy Jeffress and Josh Hader came on in relief to freeze the Cardinals' bats for the victory.

Chacin earned his 13th win of the season after allowing four hits and tossing three strikeouts in six shutout innings for the Brewers. Gant took the loss.

The Cardinals won the three-game series 2-1 and face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. Monday at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers play in another National League Central series against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch planned for 8:10 p.m. Monday at Miller Park in Milwaukee.