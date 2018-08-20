Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis reacts after striking out in the first inning against the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird runs the bases after hitting a grand slam home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hits a grand slam home run in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hit a grand slam in a 10-2 domination of the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees pulled off the prolific showing on Sunday in New York. Toronto took the initial lead on a Randal Grichuk solo home run in the top of the first inning, but the Yankees came roaring back by posting six runs in the bottom of the frame.

Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki didn't make it out of the first inning. He began the frame by walking Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton. Hicks and Stanton each advanced on stolen bases with Miguel Andujar at the plate as the third batter of the inning. Andujar eventually plated Hicks on an RBI single before Didi Gregorius brought in Stanton on an RBI single in the following at-bat.

Gleyber Torres hit another single to load the bases before Bird was beckoned.

The Yankees first baseman went up in the count 2-1 against Borucki before smacking a 93-mph sinker into the seats in right field, just left of the foul pole. The long ball traveled 386 feet and had an exit velocity of 107 mph, according to Statcast.

The Blue Jays got their second run from a Kendrys Morales solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, but would not score again. Stanton brought in Brett Gardner with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth frame. Andujar plated Hicks on a ground ball later in the inning before Kyle Higashioka plated Torres with an RBI single for the Yankees' final run.

New York swept the three-game series and travels to Miami to face the Marlins in a two-game series starting at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Marlins Park. The Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game American League East showdown starting at 7:07 p.m. on Monday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.