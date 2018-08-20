The Pirates celebrates Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier (26) walk off home run in the 11th inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Pinch hitter Adam Frazier hit an 11th inning home run for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Cubs.

The solo shot came on Sunday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Frazier stepped into the box in the bottom of the 11th frame to face Cubs reliever Brandon Kintzler with two outs in the inning at the game tied at 1-1.

Kintzler began his exchange with Frazier by throwing three consecutive sinkers for balls. Frazier then smashed a 92.4 mph Kintzler sinker into the right center field stands for the game-winner bomb. The solo shot traveled 413 feet and had an exit velocity of 104 mph, according to Statcast.

"Pretty exciting," Frazier told reporters, according to MLB.com. "Probably the most excited I've ever gotten going around the bases. It was pretty cool."

The Cubs scored the first run of the game on a Kyle Schwarber home run in the top of the second inning. Gregory Poloanco evened the score in the bottom of the sixth frame when he plated Corey Dickerson on an RBI double.

Richard Rodriguez earned his third win of the season, allowing one hit, while issuing three walks and tossing two strikeouts in two shutout innings for the Pirates. Kintzler took the loss for Chicago.

The Pirates and Cubs split the four-game National League showdown 2-2.