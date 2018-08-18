San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer hits home run off of fan's beer

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer went 2-for-5 in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in San Diego. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer got a little help from a fan -- and his beer -- during a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The unique assist occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning during the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win against the Padres on Friday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres trailed 5-2 when Robbie Ray began the bottom of the fifth frame by forcing Wil Myers to ground out.

Then Hosmer stepped up to the plate. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound infielder received two consecutive balls to go ahead in the count. He then ripped a 94.5 mph Ray fastball to deep center field.

Diamondbacks left fielder Jon Jay raced back to the warning track, eying the second out of the inning. He timed his jump, appearing to rob the long ball. But a fan reached over the fence and put his full beer cup right in Jay's glove. The Diamondbacks outfielder and the ball both hit the beer simultaneously, spilling the cold brew everywhere and sending the ball over the fence.

Crew Chief reviews call that Eric Hosmer hit a home run in the 5th; call stands, home run.



Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/NO5ku3xNHl — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) August 18, 2018

Jay looked up in disappointment as the fan -- who was wearing a Padres jersey -- was congratulated by fellow fans. The umpires conferred to see if they should call fan interference on the play, but they allowed the homer. The fan consulted a concession stand attendant for another beer.

Hosmer's homer went 365 feet and had an exit velocity of 98 mph, according to Statcast. He now has 12 home runs and 51 RBIs this season for the Padres. The Diamondbacks put up three runs in the next inning to take control of the contest. Hosmer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.