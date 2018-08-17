Detroit Tigers slugger Nick Castellanos (9) hit a two-run home run in the first inning of a loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Minneapolis. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez had one of the best catches of the game when he snagged a bat flip during a Minnesota Twins win against the Detroit Tigers.

Gonzalez made the super-smooth snare in the top of the first inning of the Twins' 15-8 victory Thursday at Target Field in Minneapolis. Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos was up at the plate facing Twins starter Ervin Santana.

The righty began the inning by walking Jeimer Canderlario. He forced Jim Adduci to fly out before Castellanos settled in.

The Tigers outfielder ripped a Santana fastball to left center field for a two-run shot. After smacking the long ball, Castellanos tossed the bat into the air. Gonzalez casually took a few steps before barehanding the bat with his right hand.

Minnesota posted three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-2 lead, before posing five more runs in the bottom of the second frame. The Tigers fought back to get within one run in the top of the fifth frame, but the Twins ran away with the game with a seven-run sixth inning.

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk in the loss.

The Tigers and Twins resume their four-game series at 8:10 p.m. Friday in Minneapolis.