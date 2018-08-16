Marlins, Braves clear benches after Jose Urena hits Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitch

Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. has eight home runs in his last nine games. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Benches cleared after pitcher Jose Urena drilled rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch during an Atlanta Braves win against the Miami Marlins.

The exchange occurred in the bottom of the first inning of the Braves' 5-2 triumph on Wednesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Acuna was one of the hottest players in baseball entering the contest. The phenom had homered in five consecutive games, including three straight contests out of the leadoff spot. He also had eight home runs in his last eight games entering Wednesday's National League East showdown, including two bombs in the Braves' 10-6 win on Tuesday.

But he left Wednesday's game early and didn't have a chance to add to his tally.

The Braves got in a hole early after Brian Anderson began the game with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. Acuna stepped up to the plate as the first Braves batter of the first inning, eying Urena. The Marlins starter immediately fired in a 97.5-mph fastball, which drilled Acuna in the left arm.

The rookie grimaced in pain and hopped around near the plate, before squatting in the dirt base path between third base and home plate. Acuna's Braves teammates then rushed the field to confront Urena and were met with Marlins players for a brief scuffle.

Urena was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild while Braves manager Brian Snitker was booted by third base umpire Paul Nauert.

The Braves swept the four-game series and are now two games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East. Atlanta faces Miami again in a four-game series from Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 at Marlins Park.