Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel robs third home run of the week

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel robbed three home runs in one week, with his latest coming in a 9-7 loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Engel began the vandalism on Monday against the New York Yankees. He had another robbery on Tuesday against the Yankees. His latest came in the top of the eighth inning of the White Sox's loss Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Yonder Alonso was at the plate during the exchange, facing White Sox righty Thyago Vieira. The relief pitcher tossed in a ball to begin the exchange before heaving in a 94.9 mph fastball on his second offering. Alonso smashed the pitch to right center field for what looked like a three-run homer.

But Engel had other plans.

The centerfielder flew back to the warning track and waited by the outfield fence. He then timed a very high jump, elevating over the fence with his glove and snagging the baseball for the second out of the inning.

Engel hit his third home run in the bottom half of the same inning, but the White Sox couldn't keep pace with the Tribe.

The White Sox outfielder's first robbery of the week came against Greg Bird in the top of the fourth inning in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees on Monday in Chicago. Bird stepped up to the plate with runners of first and second base before hitting a pitch to left center field. Engel took off to his right to make that snag, sprinting toward the warning track before keeping the baseball from going over the fence.

He followed that effort by stealing another homer in the fifth inning of the White Sox's 4-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday in Chicago. Kyle Higashioka was at the plate during that exchange. He ripped a pitch toward the outfield wall before Engel came flying in, catching the ball and doing a 360-degree turn at the top of the wall before landing.

The White Sox battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit.