Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning on July 1, 2018 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves, in a stretch of 22 games in 20 days, have their second day-night doubleheader in less than a week on Monday.

At least the Braves should be familiar with the routine of having split games as they open a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park.

This split doubleheader is the third day-night pairing of the season for the Braves, who lead the National League East by percentage points over Philadelphia after taking two of three against Milwaukee to begin an 11-game homestand.

The Braves (64-51) split two games with the New York Mets at home on May 29, then split again against the Nationals in Washington last Tuesday.

Toukie Toussaint is expected to make his major league debut on Monday afternoon, with All-Star Mike Foltynewicz (9-7, 2.98 ERA) starting the evening game for the Braves.

Rookie right-handers Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.32 ERA) and Merandy Gonzalez (2-0, 5.71 ERA) are the expected starters for the last-place Marlins (48-71) in the doubleheader.

The Braves are 8-3 against Miami, including 4-1 at home, and have dominated NL East foes this season.

RELATED Braves RHP Gausman to face Brewers for first time

Atlanta is 36-19 overall and 19-8 at home against the division. Outside of the NL East, the Braves are 28-32 and just 11-16 at SunTrust Park even after coming back for an 8-7 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.

"I'm so proud of the way the guys fought," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of the victory. "At one point of the game, I felt like we were about eight runs down. There's a lot of grit in these guys, a lot of fight. They're tough. That was one of the hardest games we've won all year."

Toussaint, added as the Braves' extra 26th man for the doubleheader, won't have to go the whole day worrying about his first game, starting the opener with Foltynewicz to follow.

RELATED Braves try to keep Nationals at a distance in standings

Toussaint, a 22-year-old right-hander born in Haiti, is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Gwinnett after going 4-6 with a 2.93 ERA for Double-A Mississippi to start the season.

Foltynewicz won his only previous start against the Marlins this season, allowing three hits and an unearned run in five innings at Miami on May 10. He is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA in nine career games against the Marlins.

Freddie Freeman, on a 14-game hitting streak, has batted .467 with six homers and 12 RBIs against Miami this season. He has a .296 average with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 135 career games against the Marlins.

Lopez, who made his major league debut on June 30, has allowed just three runs, nine hits and one walk in his last 13 innings. This will be his first start against the Braves.

"Pablo is obviously showing us that he's capable here," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Lopez worked seven innings against St. Louis in his most recent outing.

Gonzalez, also 22, will be the Marlins' extra 26th man and return to Double-A Jacksonville after the game. His previous seven appearances for Miami this season were all in relief.