Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano gets runner out with 321-foot throw

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano showed serious arm strength by getting an out with a 321-foot throw during a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

The play came in the bottom of the third inning of the Athletics' 7-0 triumph Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Angels center fielder Eric Young Jr. began the frame by taking a walk.

Kole Calhoun followed that exchange by flying out to Chad Pinder. Then Justin Upton stepped up to the plate. The left fielder took Edwin Jackson's first offering for a called strike. He then worked the count full. Jackson fired in an 87.7 mph slider for his final pitch in the exchange.

Upton sent the pitch deep to center field. Laureano gave chase and snagged the ball for an out on the warning track. He then looked back toward the infield and sent a rocket of a throw toward first base. The throw traveled 321 feet through the air before landing in the glove of Athletics first baseman Mark Canha, doubling up Young at first base for the final out of the frame.

Laureano had a catch probability of 42 percent and had to travel 76 feet in 4.4 seconds to make the out, according to Statcast. He sprinted nearly 30 feet per second to make the snag before tossing the ball 91.2 mph in order to make the heroic heave happen.

"The catch, I know I've made it before, but the throw is pretty crazy," Laureano told reporters. "I don't even know what to say. It was a crazy play, a crazy moment. I was shocked. It's kind of like I just caught it and I'm like, 'Damn, I'm the only one that has a shot I guess,' so I just threw it."

Laureano went 0-for-4 at the plate with two strikeouts. Upton was 1-for-3 in the loss.