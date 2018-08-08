Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) has 14 home runs on the season. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rookie Juan Soto passed Mickey Mantle on the list of most home runs hit by a teenager in a Washington Nationals loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Soto now sits tied for fifth all time with Phil Cavarretta. Soto smacked his 14th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning of the Nationals' 3-1 loss Tuesday at Nationals Park. Tony Conigliaro holds the record for most home runs hit by a teenager at 24.

Ken Griffey Jr. sits in fourth place at 16 bombs before turning 20 years old. Nationals star Bryce Harper hit 22 homers as a teenager and sits in second place. Soto will turn 20 on Oct. 25.

Soto hit his long ball off Braves starter Sean Newcomb. The Braves went down in order to start the game, before the right-handed pitcher took the hill.

Newcomb forced Trea Turner to fly out before Soto walked to the plate. Newcomb gassed the outfielder with a 93.8-mph fastball for a called strike on the first offering. He got another called strike on a 94.7-mph fastball with his second heave.

Soto smacked the next pitch -- a 94.3-mph fastball -- to left field. The solo shot traveled an estimated 386 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.7 mph, according to Statcast.

The Braves tied the score in the top of the sixth frame on a solo blast from Charlie Culberson. Ender Inciarte plated Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis on an RBI triple in the top of the final frame for the go-ahead runs.

Soto is now hitting .315 on the season and has 39 RBIs to go along with his 14 homers. The Nationals beat the Braves 8-3 in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Washington hosts the third game of the four-game series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Nationals Park.