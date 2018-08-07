New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier has had several stints on the disabled list this season as he deals with a concussion. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier bit back after receiving criticism from broadcaster Michael Kay, saying "shame on you bro."

Kay appeared on the Michael Kay Show on Monday, where he talked about some of the Yankees' injured players, including Frazier.

Frazier has had several stints on the disabled list due to a concussion. He is hitting .265 in 15 games this season for the Yankees. He is hitting .302 with 11 home runs in 52 games this season at the Triple-A and Advanced-A levels.

His last appearance for the Yankees came on July 15 against the Cleveland Indians.

.@RealMichaelKay facetious or not, I don’t appreciate what you said today. i’m doing everything I can to get healthy so I can play symptom free ... so steer clear of publicly calling me out for not when we haven’t even had one convo about my concussion this year. #ShameOnYouBro — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) August 7, 2018

"Shame on the Yankees for not having the depth, but again shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy. Shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy. Again, you can't make them get healthy. But if those guys are healthy, it's a completely different animal."

Frazier responded to the slight Monday night on Twitter after Kay said he was being facetious.

"@RealMichaelKay facetious or not, I don't appreciate what you said today," Frazier tweeted. "I'm doing everything I can to get healthy so I can play symptom free ... so steer clear of publicly calling me out for not when we haven't even had one conversation about my concussion this year. #ShameOnYouBro."

Clint, I would never question someone's injury. Never. In fact, I have gone out of my way to say how I felt for you this year and how badly I know how you want to play. It is beyond my comprehension that you would think I would minimize what you are going through. https://t.co/g4a0P0UYmh — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) August 7, 2018

Kay responded to Frazier's tweet on Tuesday.

"Clint, I would never question someone's injury," Kay tweeted. "Never. In fact, I have gone out of my way to say how I felt for you this year and how badly I know how you want to play. It is beyond my comprehension that you would think I would minimize what you are going through."

"The next time I make light of someone's injury will be the first time. I should have said how unfortunate you and Ellsbury's injuries are. It came out in a clumsy way. If you took it the wrong way, I apologize and look forward to speaking with you personally."

Frazier suffered the first concussion during spring training. He had another head injury in July while playing in Triple-A.

The Yankees (69-42) sit in second place in the American League East, nine games behind the first place Boston Red Sox.