Chad Bettis and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

DENVER -- Chad Bettis will return to the Colorado Rockies' rotation and make his first start for them since July 1 on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jameson Taillon (8-8, 3.74 ERA) will oppose Bettis (5-1, 5.10), who had been sidelined with a right middle finger blister. The matchup has a curious medical link in that Bettis and Taillon both recovered from testicular cancer last year.

Bettis will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and on regular rest will take the turn of Antonio Senzatela, who was placed on the DL on Sunday with right shoulder inflamation.

The Pirates (57-56) will be trying to even the three-game series after falling 2-0 on Monday night.

Bettis began the season 4-1, 2.05 in his first seven starts but in 10 subsequent starts is 1-0, 7.71. The third of those 10 starts was at Dodger Stadium on May 22 and where the blister first surfaced. On July 1, again at Dodger Stadium, Bettis came out after three innings when the blister became a problem to the point where Bettis was thinking about it constantly and was unable to get full extension on his pitches, for fear of pain from the blister.

The Rockies (60-52) considered activating Bettis several times since the All-Star break, but the blister problem flared up in bullpen sessions he was forced to cut short. Bettis began a rehab asssignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on July 21 and had to leave after throwing 70 pitches in four innings because the blister became bothersome.

On July 28, he threw 74 pitches in four innings for Albuquerque when his outing was cut short by rain. The blister was not a problem. On Thursday, he passed his final test with Albuquerque, throwing 95 pitches in six innings for Albuquerque with no blister issues.

When the blister first developed May 22, Bettis was able to throw his breaking pitches but unable to throw his fastball. He has since changed the grip slightly on the latter pitch after seeing the risk with the old grip on a slow-motion camera and said by design, his last outing with Albuquerque was "pretty fastball dominated for pretty good reason," and there was no blister problem.

Bettis, 29, who didn't make his 2017 Rockies debut until August as he recovered from cancer, is eager to resume his 2018 campaign.

"I'm definitely ready," Bettis said. "It's been a frustrating thing to deal with this season, especially from coming back from everything and feeling great because this isn't something major. This isn't a body issue. It's very minor in the big scheme of things. So to be able to hopefully put this behind me and be able to move forward and help us win is going to be huge."

Bettis pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings at Pittsburgh on April 17 in his fourth start this season and came away with the victory in Colorado's 2-0 win. He's 1-2, 4.75 in seven games (five starts) against the Pirates.

Taillon, 26, has never pitched at Coors Field and is 1-0, 0.00 against the Rockies, blanking them for five innings at PNC Park on June 12, 2017, in Pittsburgh's 7-2 victory. Taillon is 4-4, 3.59 in 11 road starts this season but has gone 4-1, 2.37 in his past six road starts.

He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 straight starts. During that stretch, Taillon is 6-4, 3.18 with 18 walks, 68 strikeouts and six home runs allowed in 73 2/3 innings.

"He's been efficient," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "The command has been good. All the pitches and the sequencing -- he's really gotten into a good spot. Very aggressive off the mound.

"His best pitching days are probably still ahead of him. However, he's having really good pitching days now. He's a lifelong learner, which is one of the beautiful things about him. He's always looking to get better."