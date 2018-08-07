Former Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Monday. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics have acquired Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers in exchange for two players to be named later or cash considerations.

Oakland and Detroit announced the swap on Monday. Fiers, 33, had a 3.48 ERA and a 7.6 record in 21 appearances this season for the Tigers. The right-handed starter made his Major League Baseball debut in 2011 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He joined the Houston Astros in July of 2015 when he was packaged with Carlos Gomez and cash in exchange for Josh Hader, Adrian Houser, Brett Phillips and Domingo Santanta. He signed with the Tigers in December as a free agent and has an $6 million salary in 2018.

Fiers is eligible for arbitration in 2019. He posted a 5.22 ERA and an 8-10 record in 29 appearances last season for the World Series champion Astros.

RELATED Washington Nationals DFA Shawn Kelley after outburst

The Athletics designated pitcher Jeremy Bleich for assignment in a corresponding transaction in order to make room on the 40-man roster.

Detroit lost 6-2 in the first game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels Monday at Angel Stadium. The Tigers and Angels play again at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakland just capped off a three-game sweep of the Tigers on Sunday in Oakland. The Athletics are on a six-game winning streak and look to extend that string at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Oakland.