Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Greg Holland watches a video replay board from the dugout after throwing in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 11 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals have agreed to a deal for free agent pitcher Greg Holland.

A source confirmed the move to MLB Network. Sources told the Washington Post on Sunday that the Nationals were in discussions to sign the veteran reliever.

Holland, 32, played his first six seasons with the Kansas City Royals before joining the Colorado Rockies in 2017. The right-hander led the National League with 41 saves, while finishing a league high 58 games in 61 appearances last season for the Rockies.

The two-time All-Star posted a 7.92 ERA and an 0-2 record in 32 appearances this season for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday. Holland had a $14 million salary this season, but the Nationals won't be responsible for picking it up after the pitcher cleared waivers.

Holland had Tommy John surgery in 2015. He spent time on the disabled list this season with a right hip injury.

The Nationals have yet to confirm the acquisition. Washington starts a National League East series against the Atlanta Braves at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies lead the division and have a six game lead on the third place Nationals (57-54) entering Monday's slate of games. The Nationals have the fifth-best ERA in the National League, tied with the Chicago Cubs at 3.82. Washington's 3.63 bullpen ERA ranks sixth in the National League.