Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick robs Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor of homer

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick robbed a home run from the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor in a 3-2 loss at Dodger Stadium.

The theft came in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers led 3-2 entering the inning. Will Harris replaced starter Gerrit Cole to begin the frame. He began his relief appearance by getting Brian Dozier to ground out.

Harris followed that exchange by striking out Max Muncy, before Taylor walked up to the plate.

The Dodgers shortstop took a 92.3 mph cutter for a strike before Harris heaved in an 83.3 mph curveball. Taylor hacked at the offering, sending it toward the center field fence. Marisnick stared at the sky, tracking the flight of the ball. He left his mark and eventually reached the warning track. The outfielder then placed his right hand on the outfield fence while jumping in the air and snagging the out with his gloved left hand, keeping the would-be-homer in the ballpark.

Neither team managed to plate another run in the tight clash.

Marisnick struck out in his only plate appearance. Taylor was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the Dodgers' win. The Astros left Los Angeles with a 2-1 series victory. Los Angeles begins a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Astros begin a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday at AT&T Park.