Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi beats New York Yankees on walk-off

Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi beat the New York Yankees with a walk-off single in the 10th inning Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston.

The dramatic 5-4 win capped a vicious Red Sox comeback in the storied American League East rivalry. Boston (79-34) trailed New York (68-42) 4-1 entering the ninth inning.

Yankees fireballer Aroldis Chapman came in to close out the victory, kicking off his relief appearance with a strike out of Brock Holt. Then he came unravelled. Chapman walked Sandy Leon and Mookie Betts before striking out Benintendi. He then walked Steve Pearce to load the bases.

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez smacked the first pitch he saw from Chapman for a line drive single to center field, scoring Betts and Leon.

Xander Bogaerts reached base on a throwing error during the next at-bat, scoring Jackie Bradley Jr. for the game-tying run and forcing extra innings.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes put out the Yankees in order to begin the 10th frame. Jonathan Holder then came in to replace Chapman.

Holder struck out Eduardo Nunez before getting Brock Holt to ground out. Leon took another walk in the next exchange before Holder tossed a wild pitch too Betts, allowing Leon to advance to second base.

Holder intentionally walked Betts and the Red Sox sent in Tony Renda to run for Leon. Holder tossed consecutive balls to Benintendi in the next at-bat. He then tossed in a 93 mph fastball for a strike. Benintendi smacked his next offering for a ground ball single to center field, scoring Renda from second base and winning the game.

The Red Sox swept the Yankees in the four-game series. Boston battles the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Yankees face the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Boston owns a 9.5 game lead on New York for first place in the American League East.