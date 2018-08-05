Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez falls in slow motion after being hit by pitch

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez might be in the running for an Academy Award for falling in slow motion after being hit by a pitch during a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Gomez showed off his acting prowess in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Rays' 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Tropicana Field in Tampa. He was in the box facing White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon during the sequence.

The Rays and White Sox were tied 1-1 entering the frame. Rodon began the inning by allowing a single to Matt Duffy. He struck out Jake Bauers before getting C.J. Cron to fly out for the second out of the frame.

Then Gomez walked to the plate. The 12-year veteran took a 95.4 mph fastball for a called strike before earning a 2-1 advantage in the count. Rodon got Gomez for a called strike on his fourth offering of the at-bat before tossing in a 96.3 mph four-seam fastball.

The pitch came inside and hit Gomez under his arm. The ball shot away from the plate and Gomez appeared to have immediately recovered from the collision. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound slugger took one step forward, before falling at a glacial pace into the dirt.

He then smiled at the Rays' dugout before jogging to first base with a free pass.

But the theatrics wouldn't amount to much. Joey Wendle ended the inning in the next at-bat by grounding out to Rodon.

White Sox right fielder Leury Garcia plated the winning run in Saturday's showdown, placing a ninth inning bunt for an RBI single to bring home Tim Anderson.

Gomez went 1-for-3 with a run scored in the loss. The two-time All-Star is now hitting .220 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs on the season.