Report: Angels skipper Mike Scioscia expected to step down after 2018

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani and manager Mike Scioscia touch fists during introductions before a game against the Cleveland Indians on April 2 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia plans to step down following the 2018 season, according to a report.

Sources told The Athletic and MLB Network that Scoscia's decision not to pursue a new contract "would be his alone and not the result of pressure" from the Angels. Neither the Angels skipper -- nor general manager Billy Eppler -- would discus the report on Saturday, according to the Orange County Register and MLB.com.

Scoscia, 59, has managed the Angels since 2000, posting a 1,625-1,403 record (.537 winning percentage).

He is the longest-tenured manager in Major League Baseball. Scoscia won a World Series with the franchise in 2002, but hasn't led his team past the ALCS since that season, falling short of the World Series in 2009 and in 2005. His Angels have reached the postseason seven times and are 55-57 this season, good for fourth place in the American League West. The Angels haven't won a postseason game since 2009.

Scioscia is also nearing the end of his 10-year, $50 million pact with the franchise. He turns 60-years-old in November. Scioscia told the Register in September that he was content managing a team in 2018 without a contract extending past the season.

Scioscia was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion during his 13-year MLB tenure for the Los Angeles Dodgers.