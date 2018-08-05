Houston Astros obliterate Los Angeles Dodgers 14-0

Newly acquired relief pitcher John Axelrod (88) leaves the game in the eighth inning on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros' Josh Reddick watches his three-run homer go over the centerfield wall in the eight inning on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman goes airborne as scores on the two-run double by teammate Yuri Gurriel off Los Angeles Dodgers' starting pitcher Kenta Maeda in the sixth inning on Saturday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The defending World Series champion Houston Astros decimated the Los Angeles Dodgers 14-0, taking the second bout of a three-game series.

Houston allowed just three hits in the victory Saturday at Dodger Stadium. The Astros (71-41) got home runs from Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Reddick and Jake Marisnick in the victory.

Redick and Yuli Gurriel each had a three hits for the Astros. Lance McCullers Jr. allowed two hits and had five strikeouts in four innings of work, but did not earn the victory. Astros reliever Brad Peacock earned the win on the hill, striking out four in two innings.

Gonzalez started Saturday's one-sided slugfest. The Astros infielder took Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda to center field for a solo shot in the top of the second inning. Gurriel smacked a two-run double in the top of the sixth frame to give the Astros a three-run edge. Tyler White also doubled in the inning, bringing in Gurriel. Martin Maldonado's sacrifice bunt later scored Gonzalez to give the Astros a 5-0 advantage after six innings.

Maldonado plated his second RBI of the game in the top of the eighth inning, lacing a ground rule double to left field off of Dodgers reliever John Axford. Evan Gattis scored White on a sacrifice fly for another run, before George Springer brought in Maldonado on an RBI double. Reddick also hit his big fly in the eighth frame, scoring himself and Springer.

Marisnick capped the scoring by smacking another two-run shot in the ninth inning off of Dodgers lefty Zac Rosscup.

Saturday marked the fourth time this season that the Dodgers have allowed at least 10 runs in a game. Los Angeles allowed 16 runs in a loss to the Oakland Athletics on April 11. The Dodgers allowed at least 10 runs in a game seven times during the 2017 season.

The Astros also won Friday's series opener 2-1 and face the Dodgers (61-51) again at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.