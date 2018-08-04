Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning on June 26 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

CLEVELAND -- The Los Angeles Angels, who snapped two losing streaks Friday night, will attempt to start a winning streak Saturday night in the second game of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

The Angels' 7-4 win on Friday snapped their four-game losing streak as well as their 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.

Saturday night the Indians' bullpen will be stronger than it's been all year, thanks to the return of Andrew Miller, who was activated off the disabled list Friday night.

Miller had been on the DL since May 26 with right knee inflammation. It was the second of two trips onto the DL this year for Miller, who has only appeared in 18 games. Miller pitched a scoreless inning Friday night.

"Having him back is exciting," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He's not in midseason form, but he'll get there."

To facilitate a quick return to form for Miller, Francona said the Indians will try to get him into as many games as possible over the next few days.

"For the first week or 10 days we want to pitch him to get him on a roll," Francona said. "So you may see him pitch in situations in which we normally wouldn't use him."

To make room on the roster for Miller, the Indians designated for assignment reliever Zach McAllister.

The Indians on Friday also announced that outfielder Tyler Naquin underwent right hip surgery to stabilize a stress reaction. Naquin is projected to be back in six to 10 weeks.

"We could see him back this year. It's not out of the question," Francona said.

The Indians could be without catcher Yan Gomes Saturday night. He left Friday's game in the third inning with discomfort in his right knee. He underwent tests after the game, and Francona said the team will know more on Saturday.

The Angels on Saturday hope to welcome Mike Trout back to the lineup. Trout sat out the last two games with a sore right wrist. He is listed as day-to-day.

Saturday's pitching matchup will be Angels right-hander Felix Pena (1-2, 5.23 ERA) vs. Indians ace Corey Kluber (13-6, 2.79).

Pena should have a better outing than his last start, because it would be almost impossible for it to be worse. In an 8-5 loss to Seattle on Sunday, Pena never made it out of the first inning. He faced nine hitters, only retired one, and threw 33 pitches, giving up seven runs and six hits, with two walks. Saturday will be his first career appearance against Cleveland.

Kluber is coming off a much needed Kluber-like performance in his last start, an 8-1 win over Detroit on Sunday, in which he pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Prior to that start, Kluber had been bothered by a sore right knee, which prevented him from pitching in the All-Star Game. He had an injection in the knee, and the results in his last start were encouraging. In his seven starts prior to that one Kluber was 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA.

Kluber's last start against the Angels came on April 4 this year. He had no decision in that game, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs and three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks. Los Angeles won that game 3-2.

In six career starts against the Angels Kluber is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA.