Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco knocked off his helmet with a bat flip after hitting a walk-off homer against the Miami Marlins.

Franco went yard in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies trailed the Marlins 2-1 entering the final frame.

Marlins closer Kyle Barraclough began the inning by walking Rhys Hoskins, before getting Odubel Herrera to pop out. Carlos Santana got on with a single, before Barraclough also walked Asdrubal Cabrera to load the bases. Nick Williams followed with a ground out, scoring Santana, before Franco stepped into the box.

Franco quickly went up in the count with two balls from Barraclough. He then smashed a 77.4-mph slider deep to left field for a 356-foot, three-run shot, giving the Phillies a victory.

Franco watched the ball clear the outfield fence before flipping his bat into the air. The tossed bat drilled the front of his helmet, knocking it off of his head.

The Phillies third baseman went 1-for-4 with three RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the victory. He is now hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs on the season.