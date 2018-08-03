CLEVELAND -- Leonys Martin, Cleveland's new center fielder, is expected to make his debut before the home fans Friday night as the Indians open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Martin was acquired by the Indians in a trade with Detroit on July 31. In 303 at-bats with the Tigers, Martin hit .251 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs.

Cleveland's outfield has been decimated by injuries and poor performance this season. Martin hopes to give the team a boost both offensively and defensively.

"I'm really happy to be here," Martin said. "Hopefully, I can come in and help us win and push with the boys to try to get a ring."

The left-handed-hitting Martin is expected to be the Indians' everyday center fielder.

"This is the type of team that fights you for nine innings," he said. "They have one of the best rotations in the league. Those guys are really tough. I'm glad I don't have to face them anymore."

Angels center fielder Mike Trout is questionable for Friday's game. Trout sat out the Angels' 4-2 loss Thursday at Tampa Bay, their fourth loss in a row, with a right wrist contusion. He hurt the wrist during an awkward slide into third base in Wednesday's game.

"When I slid into third, I kind of got my hand stuck underneath me," Trout told MLB.com. "I felt something in my wrist, felt like I jammed it pretty bad."

X-rays of the wrist revealed inflammation. Trout is considered day to day, and may or may not be available for Friday's game.

The Indians on Friday may finally get back all-star reliever Andrew Miller, who has been on the disabled list since May 26 with right knee contusion. On Monday and Tuesday, Miller pitched on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and had no issues. He could be activated Friday or sometime during the weekend.

The return of Miller will be a welcome sight for the Indians, whose bullpen struggles resulted in the Indians trading their top minor league prospect, catcher Francisco Mejia, to San Diego for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber.

Hand was the Padres' closer before joining the Indians, who will soon have Hand, Miller and closer Cody Allen available for late-inning assignments.

"He's a really good pitcher, and a lot like Andrew and Cody, he likes to pitch, so we're going to take advantage of that," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Hand.

Friday's pitching matchup will be Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.43 ERA) vs. Angels right-hander Jaime Barria (6-7, 3.74).

Clevinger's last start was a 2-1 loss to Detroit on July 28, a game in which he pitched five innings, allowing two runs and five hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Clevinger hasn't won since July 1. In four start since then, he is 0-4 with a 4.94 ERA. Clevinger was originally drafted by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2011 June draft. He was traded to Cleveland in August 2014 for reliever Vinnie Pestano.

In his first start of this season, on April 2, Clevinger beat his former team 6-0, pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks. In four career start vs. the Angels, Clevinger is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA.

Berria will be making his first career appearance against Cleveland. Berria's last start was an 11-5 win over Seattle on July 28, when he pitched six innings, allowing two runs and five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

The Angels have lost their last 10 in a row in Cleveland.