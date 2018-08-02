Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Melky Cabrera was startled after Fernando Rodney airmailed an exchange during a Cleveland Indians win against the Minnesota Twins.

The peculiar pitch took place in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Twins closer took the mound facing a one-run deficit, settling in against the Indians' Leonys Martin to start the final frame. Martin singled, before Yonder Alonso rached base on a force attempt in the next at-bat.

Yan Gomes then singled to score Martin, giving the Tribe a 2-0 advantage. Then Cabrera stepped in to face the veteran right-handed reliever. He stumbled during his first heave of the exchange, sending the pitch way over leaping catcher Mitch Garver. Cabrera flinched and backed off of the plate when he saw the errant toss. The Indians runners advanced to third and second base, respectively.

Rodney's rocket registered as a 59-mph changeup.

Cabrera worked the count to 3-1 before grounding out to second baseman Logan Forsythe. Rodney then forced Erik Gonzalez into a ground out before walking Francisco Lindor. He got out of the inning by striking out Rajai Davis.

Rodney owns a 3.32 ERA and has 22 saves this season. The three-time All-Star also owns a 3-2 record in 43 appearances for the Twins.

The Indians won the series 2-1. Minnesota hosts the Kansas City Royals at 8:10 p.m. on Friday in Minneapolis. Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Progressive Field.