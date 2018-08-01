Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez ends 26-game homer drought with two straight bombs

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Houston Astros second baseman Marwin Gonzalez snapped his 26-game home run drought Wednesday by going yard in back-to-back at-bats agains the Seattle Mariners.

Gonzalez entered the game without hitting a home run since June 27. He hit two bombs in June before posting a long ball donut in July. The seven-year veteran hit a career-best 23 home runs in 2017, but has just six home runs in 2018.

The Astros and Mariners played a scoreless first frame before Josh Reddick and Max Stassi each hit ground outs to start the second inning for the Astros. Gonzalez then stepped in against Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc. The lefty tossed in an 86.2 mph fastball for his only offering of the exchange.

Gonzalez ripped the pitch to left field for a 376 foot solo shot, giving the Astros an early edge. J.D. Davis singled in the next at-bat, before Jake Marisnick hit a two-run shot off of LeBlanc. Tony Kemp singled before the Mariners had a mound visit. LeBlanc got out of the inning by getting Alex Bregman to line out for the third out.

The Mariners plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to close the deficit. Gonzalez returned in the top of the fourth inning for his second long ball. Stassi began the frame with a ground out before Gonzalez stepped in against LeBlan for a second time.

LeBlanc tossed a ball before getting up 1-2 in the count against Gonzalez. The Astros infielder worked the count to 3-3 before LeBlanc's seven offering of the exchange. Gonzalez cranked the 85.7 mph fastball to left center field for a 406 foot solo blast, giving the Astros a 4-2 lead.

Gonzalez struck out in his next at-bat. The Astros led 8-3 entering the seventh inning. Gonzalez is hitting .232 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs this season.