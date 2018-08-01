Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton runs 20 mph for steal vs. Detroit Tigers

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Speedster Billy Hamilton ran nearly 20 mph for a stolen base in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Detroit Tigers.

The swift robbery occurred in the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit. Hamilton reached first base on a ground ball single in the second at-bat of the frame.

He got off to a large lead on first base before being checked by Tigers pitcher Drew VerHagen. Hamilton made it back to the base safely, beating the throw. VerHagen then turned back to Jose Peraza at the plate for a lengthy exchange.

Peraza worked the count to 1-1, before VerHagen pitched away from the Reds shortstop. Tigers catcher John Hicks gloved the pitch out, but Hamilton was already on his way to second base. Hicks tried to throw out the Reds outfielder, but was too late with his heave.

Hamilton ran 29.3 feet per second for the stolen base, according to Statcast. He also had a secondary lead of 23.1 feet.

Hamilton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in the loss. He is now hitting .228 this season with 22 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Hamilton had a career-high 59 stolen bases in 2017. For his career, the 27-year-old has swiped 265 bags while being caught stealing 57 times.