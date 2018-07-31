Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) celebrates with center fielder Leonys Martin (12) after scoring against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning on April 5 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers have traded outfielder Leonys Martin to the Cleveland Indians.

Detroit acquired Minor League shortstop Willi Castro and right-handed pitcher Kyle Dowdy in the swap. Martin, 23, hit .251 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 78 games this season for the Tigers.

The eight-year veteran owns a career .248 batting average with 47 home runs and 205 RBIs. Martin played the first five years of his career for the Texas Rangers. He also played for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs before joining the Tigers in December.

Martin has a $1.75 million salary in 2018 and is eligible for arbitration in 2019.

Castro, 21, was the Indians' No. 8 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The switch hitting infielder hit .245 with five home runs and 39 RBIs in 97 games this season for the Double-A Akron RubberDucks. Dowdy was 8-8 with a 4.74 ERA in 24 appearances this season at the Double-A and Triple-A level. The 25-year-old had a 3.83 ERA with an 8-12 record in 25 appearances last season for the Advanced-A Lakeland Flying Tigers.

The Tigers host the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Comerica Park in Detroit. The Indians battle the Minnesota Twins at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Target Field in Minneapolis.