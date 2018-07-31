Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two teams that figure to be active right up to the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline duel for the second time in two days shortly thereafter when the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics continue their three-game series.

The A's rebounded from an offensive slump in Colorado with a two-homer, 10-run explosion Monday night in a 10-1 win in the opener of an eight-game homestand.

The Blue Jays took the field shortly after the announcement of their third trade in the past week, sending suspended pitcher Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros for three players, including former closer Ken Giles.

Giles might be in uniform for Tuesday's game in Oakland, and if so would join infielder Brandon Drury, acquired last week from the New York Yankees, as Blue Jays newcomers.

Drury played his fourth game for Toronto on Monday night, going 0-for-4. He'd gone 2-for-8 in his first three games.

Rumors have swirled around several other Blue Jays, and in the other direction for the A's, who some expect to be buyers before the deadline.

The A's are said to be exploring options in starting pitching.

Oakland surely doesn't need an upgrade for Monday's starter, Edwin Jackson, who lowered his ERA since being plucked by the A's from the scrap heap in June to 3.32 with 5 2/3 shutout innings in the 10-1 win.

The A's took time after the game to celebrate Jackson's 100th career win, one that manager Bob Melvin thought was significant for more than just one guy.

"Important win for us today," he assured of a team that had been held to four runs in the three frustrating defeats at Colorado. "We can score some runs. Good night all around for the A's."

RELATED Boston Red Sox trade for Los Angeles Angels 2B Ian Kinsler

Right-hander Trevor Cahill (2-2, 3.43), one of the A's starters who find themselves with an uncertain future given the possible additions at the trade deadline, will attempt to follow up Jackson's gem with one of his own.

Cahill is coming off his worst of three starts since returning from an Achilles injury, having allowed five runs and seven hits in a 7-6 win over Texas last Thursday.

The 30-year-old hasn't fared well against the Blue Jays in the past, going 1-3 with a 6.83 ERA in five career starts.

In fact, Cahill has never retired Drury in his pre-Toronto days, with the former Arizona Diamondback and Yankee recording a single and three walks in four plate appearances.

Right-hander Sam Gaviglio (2-3, 4.65), acquired in March from Kansas City, will oppose Cahill for the Blue Jays, having won winless in his last 11 starts dating back to May 25.

He pitched one of his best games of the season against Oakland on May 19, throwing 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball. He did not get a decision in a 5-4 loss.

He's 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two career starts against the A's.

Of course, the Blue Jays didn't have Giles in their bullpen for Gaviglio's earlier outing against the A's this season.

The right-hander saved 34 games for the Astros last season, and had 12 more this season before losing his job.