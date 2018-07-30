July 30 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning agains the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The lefty was facing Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor and earned a 3-2 count on the right-handed hitter before the heartbreak. Taylor smashed a single between second and third base. The Braves won the game 4-1 Sunday in Los Angeles.

Newcomb, 25, was yanked from the game and replaced by Dan Winkler after the exchange. Winkler gave up a single to Manny Machado in the next at-bat, bringing in Taylor. Matt Kemp grounded out to end the game following Machado's RBI single.

Newcomb improved his record to 10-5 on the season, while also lowering his ERA to 3.23.

RELATED Texas Rangers carry momentum into short series with Arizona Diamondbacks

"I got more excited, for sure [as the game went on]," Newcomb told reporters. "I wanted to stay in there and get outs and keep it going."

Kent Mercker recorded the last no-hitter for the Braves, doing so in 1994 against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers beat the Braves 3-1 in the series. Atlanta hosts the Miami Marlins in the first bout of a three-game series at 7:35 p.m. Monday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.