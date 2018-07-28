Kansas City Royals ship All-Star Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee Brewers

July 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Royals have traded two-time All-Star Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee and Kansas City announced the pact late Friday night. The Royals acquired outfielder Brett Phillips and right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez in exchange for the veteran third baseman.

Moustakas hit .249 with 20 home runs and 62 RBIs in 98 games this season for the Royals. He hit .272 with 38 home runs and 85 RBIs in 2017, making the All-Star team for the second time in his career. "Moose" is making $5.5 million this season and has a $15 million mutual option for the 2019 season, with a $1 million buyout.

Lopez, 22, had a 2.75 ERA and an 0-1 record in 10 appearances this season for the Brewers. He also posted a 3-3 mark with a 5.65 ERA in 24 games this season in Triple-A. Phillips, 23, hit .182 with four RBIs in 15 games this season for the Brewers. He hit .240 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 71 games this season in Triple-A.

"Really feeling the love Brewers fans, I will forever be grateful for my time in MKE and the support y'all have shown," Phillips tweeted Saturday. "Wishing continued success to all of my guys down the stretch. Royals I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity and will take advantage of every moment!"

Phillips was the Brewers' No. 10 prospect.

The Royals also recalled Andres Machado from Northwest Arkansas. He will be available for both games of Saturday's double-header against the New York Yankees.