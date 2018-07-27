Philadelphia Phillies acquire IF Asdrubal Cabrera from New York Mets

July 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera in a trade with the New York Mets.

Philadelphia and New York had yet to comment on the exchange as of Friday night. Sources told The Athletic and MLB.com that the Mets landed Double-A pitcher Franklyn Kilome in the deal.

Cabrera, 32, hit .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 98 games this season for the Mets. The two-time All-Star hit .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs during the 2017 season.

Kilome, 23, was the Phillies' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The right hander was 4-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 19 starts this season for the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils.

The trade is pending medicals.