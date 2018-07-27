Home / Sports News / MLB

Chicago Cubs acquire Cole Hamels from Texas Rangers

By Alex Butler  |  July 27, 2018 at 9:25 AM
| License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs have acquired veteran pitcher Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers.

Sources told the Dallas Morning News and ESPN that the deal was pending an exchange of medical reports as of Thursday night. Sources told ESPN that the Rangers are receiving several low level Minor-League prospects in the exchange.

Hamels, 34, is 5-9 this season with a career-high 4.72 ERA in 20 starts. He was 11-6 last season with a 4.20 ERA in 24 starts for the Rangers. The veteran southpaw made the All-Star team in 2016, when he posted a 15-5 record and 3.32 ERA.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish posted a photo on his Instagram Thursday, saying that he couldn't wait to see Hamels. The pitchers were Rangers teammates before Darvish was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and later signed by the Cubs.

"Look forward to it too buddy," Hamels commented on the post.

Hamels has $10 million remaining on his salary this year. He has a $20 million team option in 2019, with a $6 million buyout. Darvish is signed through 2023. He has a 4.95 ERA and a 1.3 record in eight starts this season.

