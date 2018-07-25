Rays trade Nathan Eovaldi to Red Sox in exchange for Jalen Beeks

July 25 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for pitcher Jalen Beeks.

Boston and Tampa Bay announced the trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Rays recalled Austin Pruitt and activated Jonny Venters from the 10-day disabled list. They also optioned Chih-Wei Hu to Triple-A following the trade. Eovaldi was set to start for the Rays Wednesday against the New York Yankees. Instead, the Rays will start Ryne Stanek.

Eovaldi, 28, has a 4.26 ERA and a 3-4 record in 10 starts this season. Beeks, 25, had a 12.79 ERA and 0-1 record in two starts this season for the Red Sox. He also posted a 2.89 ERA and 5-5 mark in 16 starts this season in Triple-A.

Beeks was the Red Sox's No. 15 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The southpaw is now slotted as the Rays' No. 16 prospect. His most reliable pitch is a 91 to 93 mph fastball that maxes out at 95 mph, according to his MLB Pipeline scouting report.

Eovaldi was an 11th-round pick in the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft. He previously spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and the Yankees, before signing as a free agent in 2017 with the Rays. He is making $2 million this season and is set to hit free agency in 2019.