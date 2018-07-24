Man barehands baseball while holding baby at Phillies game

July 24 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia Phillies fan recently barehanded a home run while holding a baby.

The man made the catch in the ninth inning of the Phillies' 7-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco was facing Kenley Jansen as the first batter of the frame. The right-handed reliever grooved in a 93.5-mph cutter. Franco hacked at the offering sending it over the left field fence for a 361-foot home run. The ball left the ballpark at 97.4 mph and cut the deficit to one run.

After going over the fence, a fan wearing a Roy Halladay Phillies jersey eyed the souvenir. The man, who had a baby in his left arm, managed to throw up his right hand and snag the baseball. Fans around him cheered the achievement.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, Scott Kingery popped up in the next at-bat. Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro struck out to end the game.

Jansen picked up his 29th save of the season. Franco went 3-for-4, with two RBIs and two runs scored in the loss. He also went deep off of Dodgers starter Ross Stripling in the second inning. The Phillies infielder is now hitting .272 on the season with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs.