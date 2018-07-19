Cleveland Indians trade for All-Star pitcher Brad Hand

July 19 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians have traded for San Diego Padres All-Star relief pitcher Brad Hand.

Cleveland announced the acquisition on Thursday afternoon. Hand, 28, posted a 3.05 ERA and 24 saves in 41 games this season for the Padres. The left-handed pitcher has a 2-4 record and made the All-Star team for the second consecutive season.

The Indians also acquired fellow reliever pitcher Adam Cimber in the trade in exchange for catcher/outfielder Francisco Mejia.

Hand was a second-round pick by the then-Florida Marlins in the 2008 MLB June Amateur Draft. He played for the Marlins through 2015, before being selected off of waivers by the Padres in 2016. Hand led baseball with 82 appearances in 2016 for the Padres. He posted a 2.16 ERA and 21 saves in 72 games during the 2017 season.

Cimber has a 3.17 ERA in 42 appearances this season out of the bullpen. The 27-year-old was a ninth-round pick in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of San Francisco.

Mejia, 22, was 0-for-2 this season for the Indians. He made his lone big-league appearance this season during the Indians' 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees on July 14. Mejia hit .154 with an RBI, a walk and three strikeouts in 14 plate appearances in 2017 for the Indians.

Hand has a $4 million salary this season, but makes more than $7 million annually in 2019 and 2020. He has a $10 million team option in 2021.