Manny Machado traded to Dodgers for five players

By Alex Butler  |  July 18, 2018 at 7:53 PM
July 18 (UPI) -- The Manny Machado rumor mill is officially closed for business after the Baltimore Orioles traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday for five prospects.

The Orioles and Dodgers have yet to comment on the exchange. Sources told MLB.com that Machado is headed to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Yusniel Diaz, third baseman Rylan Bannon, right handed pitcher Dean Kremer, right handed pitcher Zach Pop and second baseman Breyvic Valera.

Diaz is the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect and is the No. 84 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Bannon is ranked No. 27 and Kremer is ranked No. 28 in the Dodgers' system.

Machado, 26, is still owed more than $6 million this season. He has a $16 million salary in 2018 and is a free agent in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound shortstop is hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 96 games this season. He was also an All-Star for the fourth time in his seven-year tenure.

Machado was also linked to the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox this summer.

The Dodgers (53-43) lead the National League West by 0.5 games and lead the National League with 129 home runs.

