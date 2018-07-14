Home / Sports News / MLB

Reds' Billy Hamilton robs Cards' Matt Carpenter of home run with crazy catch

By Alex Butler  |  July 14, 2018 at 12:17 PM
July 14 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds center fielder made a ridiculous home-run-robbing catch in a 9-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hamilton made the snare in the seventh inning of the Reds' win Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Reds were up 8-1 in the frame when Matt Carpenter stepped into the box to face Reds reliever Amir Garrett. The southpaw manned the mound with two outs down in the inning.

Garrett tossed in a 95.2 mph fastball to the Cardinals first baseman, who sent the pitch high and deep to center field. Hamilton jogged straight back, staring at the flight of the ball. He stepped onto the warning track, before turning his body around and eying the wall. He dug his right cleat into the outfield wall as he catapulted his body higher. Hamilton used his left hand to make the grab and his right hand to grab the top of the wall, making the final out of the inning.

He fell to the ground awkwardly after catching the ball, but still celebrated the grab. Garrett also screamed in excitement about the catch, before Hamilton was congratulated by his teammates.

The Reds added their final run of the game on a Scott Schebler RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. Hamilton went 1-for-5 in the victory. Dilson Herrera and Scooter Gennett each hit home runs for the Redds.

