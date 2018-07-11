Former Marlins OF Christian Yelich leads Brewers to win in Miami

MIAMI, July 11 (UPI) -- Former Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich went 3-for-5 with four RBIs in the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-4 win Tuesday at Marlins Park.

"It was just good to get the win," Yelich said. "We had a tough one last night and it's just good for the guys to regroup and get back on track."

Travis Shaw brought in the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. The Brewers third baseman grounded out to the shortstop, but Eric Thomas came around to score on the play.

The Marlins (38-56) came back in the bottom of the frame. Garrett Cooper tied the score with an RBI single to center field, plating Derek Dietrich. J.T. Riddle brought in Starlin Castro with an RBI single later in the inning, giving the Marlins a 2-1 edge.

Yelich smacked an RBI single to center field in the top of the second frame, giving the Brewers (55-37) a 3-2 advantage. Milwaukee plated two more runs on a Tyler Saladino RBI single to depart the inning with a 5-2 lead.

Dietrich brought in another run for the Marlins in the next inning, hitting a sacrifice fly to left field. The Marlins ended up getting just that one run in the inning and left the bases loaded.

Brian Anderson brought in the Marlins' fourth run of the game on a ground out in the bottom of the fourth frame, making the score 5-4.

Shaw showed up again in the top of the eighth inning, raking his 16th home run of the season to deep right field off of Marlins reliever Javy Guerra. The solo shot gave the Brew Crew a 6-4 edge. Milwaukee put the game away on a Yelich RBI double in the top of the ninth inning. The Brewers outfielder smashed a 1-2 sinker to left field, plating two runs.

Jhoulys Chacin earned his eighth win of the season, allowing seven hits and four runs in 5.2 innings against the Marlins. Pablo Lopez took the loss for Miami.

"Yelich is a good hitter," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "You've got to get the ball to different parts of the plate. You can't keep going to the same spots all the time. The sequences you get there are important with him. You can't just leave the ball out over the plate for him to do whatever he wants."

Yelich, 26, is hitting .292 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Brewers since joining the team in a January trade from the Marlins for several prospects.

The Marlins host the Brewers in the final bout of the three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Marlins Park in Miami.