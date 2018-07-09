Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton smashes hardest hit of 2018

July 9 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton raked the hardest hit of 2018 this weekend during a New York Yankees win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

While it wasn't a home run, his third-inning single still had plenty of gas in the 2-1 trump Sunday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The rip registered at 120.3 mph off of his bat, according to Statcast.

Stanton's smack took one hop in the outfield before landing in the glove of left fielder Teoscar Hernandez.

The Yankees led 1-0 entering the top of the third inning. Aaron Judge led off the frame with a fly out to right field. Stanton then came up and ripped his single between third base and second base off Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki.

The 2017 National League MVP got the hit off Borucki's fifth offering of the exchange, a 92.5-mph sinker. Unfortunately for the Yankees, Miguel Andujar and Didi Gregorious each hit fly balls into the outfield to end the inning, stranding Stanton on first base.

Kendrys Morales later tied the game with a solo shot in the sixth inning for the Blue Jays. Brett Gardner got the game-winning hit for the Yankees, bringing on Tyler Wade on an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning.

Stanton went 2-for-5 in the win. He also had a double in the first inning off Borucki.