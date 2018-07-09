MLB All-Star Game: National League, American League teams announced

July 9 (UPI) -- National League and American League starting lineups were announced on the 2018 MLB All-Star Selection Show Sunday night on ESPN.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve received a league-high 4.8 million votes from fans. It was the first time that an Astros player led fan voting.

The 2017 American League MVP is hitting .338 and leads baseball with 122 hits. Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, outfielder George Springer, pitcher Gerrit Cole and ace Justin Verlander are also headed to the mid-summer classic.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was the top vote-getter in the National League, securing more than four million votes from fans. It is his third All-Star selection. His teammate Nick Markakis had the second-most votes in the National League and will start in right field.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp will start in left field, while Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper will man center field.

Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado received the starting nod at third base for the National League. San Francisco Giants star Brandon Crawford will start at shortstop and Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is the starting second baseman. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras joins his teammate in the starting nine.

Chicago White Sox slugger Jose Abreu will start at first base for the American League. Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos and Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez also earned starting nods for the American League.

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios, Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman, the Seattle Mariners' Edwin Diaz, the Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ, the Detroit Tigers' Joe Jimenez, the Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel, the Indians' Corey Kluber, the Red Sox's Chris Sale, the Yankees' Luis Severino and the Oakland Athletics' Blake Treinen join Verlander and Cole on the American League staff.

The National League staff includes: the Arizona Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin, the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom, the Nationals' Sean Doolittle, the Braves' Mike Foltynewicz, the Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader, the San Diego Padres' Brad Hand, the Dodgers' Kenley Jansen, the Cubs' Jon Lester, the Cardinals' Miles Mikolas, the Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola, the Nationals' Max Scherzer and the Pittsburgh Pirates' Felipe Vazquez.

National League reserves:

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.

American League reserves:

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley, Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger, Houston Astros outfielder George Springer, Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.