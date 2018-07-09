Diamondbacks honor dog that saved owner from rattlesnake

July 9 (UPI) -- Todd the golden retriever, who saved his owner from a rattlesnake, was honored by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On June 29, Paula Godwin was walking down a hill in Anthem, Ariz., when she nearly stepped on the snake. But Todd sprung into action, jumping in front of the snake and protecting his owner. Todd took the bite instead of Godwin, resulting in a swollen face for the puppy.

The Diamondbacks took a moment to honor Todd before facing off against the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Chase Field in Phoenix. The team did so as part of its Heroes Weekend.

"This is Todd," the Diamondbacks tweeted. "Todd lives in Anthem, Ariz., with his owner Paula. Last weekend Todd saved Paula from a rattlesnake bite (and we all know how dangerous snakes can be). Todd is a hero."

A GoFundMe campaign started on Todd's behalf has raised nearly $3,000, after an original goal of $500. The campaign was asking for money to help other dogs and owners around the Valley of the Sun who may need help with bills for anti-venom treatment.

The 6-month-old puppy watched Sunday's game from the outfield and had a chance to meet members of the team. The Padres beat the Diamondbacks 4-3.