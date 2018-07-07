Tigers' JaCoby Jones robs Rangers' Adrian Beltre of homer

July 7 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones stole a home run from Texas Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre during a 7-2 win Saturday in Detroit.

The Tigers led 7-0 when the Rangers' third baseman stepped to the plate to face Mike Fiers in the top of the sixth inning. Fiers began the inning by striking out Nomar Mazara before Beltre stepped into the box.

Beltre was caught looking on a 73.3 mph curveball for a strike. He then took a ball on an 85 mph slider. He smashed Fiers' next pitch to deep center field.

The ball carried toward the warning track as Jones gave chase. The Tigers centerfielder elevated when he got to the wall, throwing his gloved left hand over the barrier and securing the out.

Beltre looked back at Jones in shock after he stole the solo shot. The veteran infielder went 1-for-4 in the loss and is now hitting .296 on the season.

Jones was 0-for-2 at the plate with a run scored and a strikeout for the Tigers. Fiers earned the win, allowing five hits and one run in six innings. He also had six strikeouts and one walk.

Niko Goodrum went 4-for-4 with a run scored and a walk in the victory.

Rougned Odor homered in the next at-bat following Beltre's out. The Rangers got their second run of the game on an RBI ground out in the ninth inning from Robinson Chirinos.