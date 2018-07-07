Joey Votto tries to get into Wrigley Field, security doesn't know him

July 7 (UPI) -- Joey Votto might be a former MVP, but that doesn't mean he is well known to the security staff at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Cincinnati Reds' star first baseman was walking into the stadium Friday, before the Reds 3-2 win against the Chicago Cubs. He was sporting street clothes as he walked through a metal detector and was stopped by stadium security.

One of the workers questioned Votto after he passed through the metal detector and Votto responded by saying he was a player.

"You're a player?" the man asked.

Votto then looked at a fan -- who filmed the exchange -- and asked, "hey, who am I?"

Cubs workers didn’t even know who Joey Votto was? @Reds pic.twitter.com/FqCo9Vd388 — Curtis Wetzel (@curtiswetzel) July 6, 2018

"Joey Votto. That's the man. MVP," the fan responded, before getting a fist bump from Votto. The five-time All-Star was then allowed into the stadium.

Votto went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in the victory. He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the Reds' 8-7 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in Chicago.

The Reds first baseman is now hitting .296 on the season with eight home runs and 44 RBIs.

Chicago and Cincinnati wrap up their three-game National League Central series with a game at 2:20 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.