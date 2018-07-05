Minor League Baseball player escorts bird off field on his head

July 5 (UPI) -- A Minor League Baseball player put a bird on his head to get it off the field during the Peoria Chiefs' 13-4 win against the Burlington Bees.

The strange sequence happened Wednesday at Dozer Park in Peoria, Ill.

Chiefs pitcher Jesus Cruz started the game. He allowed five hits, two runs and three walks and had nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings before leaving the mound. After departing from the hill, a bird flew directly at the pitcher. Cruz used his right hand to gather the bird, guiding it to the grass. He then cradled the bird with his glove and hand.

He performed a subtle Sammy Sosa-like gesture for his new friend before picking him out of his glove and sitting him on his hat. Cruz smiled as he walked with the bird sitting on top of his head. The bird eventually flew off and sat in front of the Chiefs dugout.

So @peoriachiefs pitcher Jesus Cruz (@cruz_sustaita) is in line to win tonight's game. And as he left the game his quick hands allowed him to make an interesting friend. pic.twitter.com/Janlx3tRJ8 — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) July 5, 2018

"I was happy to see the bird flew away [because] I thought he was hurt," Cruz said, according to MiLB.com.

"When the bird landed, I just picked him up because I like animals and I took advantage of that."

The Bees are a Class A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The Chiefs are a Class A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cruz is 1-1 this season with a 2.30 ERA in for starts this season for the Chiefs.