Cubs' Javier Baez steals home with mystifying slide

July 5 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez made a spectacular slide, somehow avoiding the catcher while stealing home in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Tigers.

Baez made the slide in the fourth inning Wednesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning. Baez began the frame by singling off of Tigers starter Francisco Liriano.

Addison Russell walked to the plate next. Baez swiped second base during his exchange with Liriano. He advanced to third base after a throwing error from first baseman John Hicks. Russell ended up walking. Willson Contreras then stepped in against Liriano.

The Tigers lefty had a 2-2 count against Contreras when Russell pretended like he was going to steal second base. Instead of checking off third base, Liriano threw to first base to keep Russell honest.

Baez used the opportunity to break for home. Hicks gunned the ball back to catcher James McCann, who gloved the ball and attempted to tag a sliding Baez. But the Cubs second baseman was too slick on the slide. Baez somehow slid around the glove of the diving McCann, tapping the plate with his right arm and tying the game at 2-2.

Contreras belted a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Cubs a one-run lead. He came up again in the seventh inning, plating Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist on an RBI double.

Baez went 1-for-4 with a strikeout in the win. He left five men on base.