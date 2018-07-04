Home / Sports News / MLB

Carlos Gomez takes out frustration on water cooler at Marlins Park

By Alex Butler  |  July 4, 2018 at 5:15 PM
July 4 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Carlos Gomez took out his frustration on a dugout water cooler during a 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Wednesday at Marlins Park.

The sequence occurred in the second inning of the setback in Miami. The Rays and Marlins were tied at 0-0 entering the second frame. C.J. Cron began the inning by smacking a double off of Marlins starter Jose Urena. Joey Wendle followed that exchange by taking a walk on five pitches. Then Gomez stepped up to the plate to face the Marlins righty.

Gomez went down in the count 0-1 after fouling off a bunt on a 96.4 mph fastball. He then squared up to bunt again on Urena's second offering. That time, Urena fired in a 95.3 mph fastball, which came close to hitting Gomez in the hand.

The two-time All-Star swung and missed at an 82.9 mph slider on the final pitch of the at-bat for a strikeout. Gomez walked to the dugout and decided to start smacking a full water cooler with his bat, spraying water all over the place. He then walked over and punched a different water cooler, spraying water onto the field.

Gomez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the loss. He left four runners on base.

J.T. Riddle led the Marlins at the plate Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning and a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth frame.

