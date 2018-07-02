Twitter helps D-backs' Bradley find missing Labrador

July 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Archie Bradley was reunited with his dog this weekend after getting help from Twitter.

Bradley's dog Crash went missing on Saturday in Arizona. The pitcher issued an APB for the black Labrador on Twitter and Instagram.

"People in Arizona: my dog Crash, a big black lab pictured below, is missing! he is chipped, has shots and everything. Please help me find him," Bradley wrote in the caption of the posts, including a photo of his dog.

"He's missing in the Kierland area around 64th and Greenway. His name is Crash pictured below. He does not have his collar on!"

People in Arizona my dog Crash a big black lab pictured below is missing!!!! he is chipped has shots and everything please help me find him!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SLRcKCZ2oW — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) July 1, 2018

Bradley made the posts at 1:07 a.m. and 1:20 a.m. on Sunday. He posted that the dog was found at 2:26 p.m.

The Kierland area is about 30 minutes from Chase Field, the home of the Diamondbacks.

"Crash is back home," Bradley posted Sunday afternoon. "I can't begin to thank everyone enough for all the support and help! He is my best friend and I will forever be in debt to everyone who helped me find him. Thank you Twitter and to everyone in Arizona! Wouldn't want to be or play anywhere else! #winforCrash."

Bradley, 25, has nearly 35,000 Twitter followers and 38,500 Instagram followers. He pitched a perfect inning, while striking out two batters, in a relief appearance Wednesday against the Miami Marlins.

The four-year veteran is 2-1 on the season with a 2.08 ERA in 40 appearances.