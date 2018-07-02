Home / Sports News / MLB

Jays' Kevin Pillar scales large outfield wall to rob homer

By Alex Butler  |  July 2, 2018 at 7:22 AM
| License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar made one of the best catches of the season in a loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Pillar's sensational grab came in the top of the ninth inning of the 9-1 loss Sunday at the Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays were trailing by eight runs with one out away in the frame when Nicholas Castellanos stepped to the plate.

The Tigers began the inning with a Niko Goodrum single, before Jose Iglesias flew out to right field. JaCoby Jones brought in Goodrum on a two-run homer, before Victor Reyes doubled.

Castellanos walked to the plate following a mound visit. Jays reliever Preston Guilmet threw in a 91.9 mph fastball, which Castellanos foul tipped for a strike. The Tigers right fielder blasted the right hander's second offering to center field.

Pillar raced to his right, before eventually reaching the warning track. He then timed a jump and left his feet to get to a wall, which was nearly twice his height. Pillar stabbed his foot into the wall and catapulted even higher for the second out of the inning.

Castellanos applauded the effort. The Tigers star went 2-for-5, with four RBIs and a run scored in the win. He hit his 13th home run of the season in the fifth inning.

