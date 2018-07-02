Aaron Hicks: Yankees OF helps team break homers record

July 2 (UPI) -- Centerfielder Aaron Hicks helped the New York Yankees set a new record for home runs before the All-Star break with a three homer showing.

Hicks hacked the homers during the Yankees' 11-1 thrashing of the Boston Red Sox Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York City. The Yankees now have 137 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 134, which was set in 2002 and also achieved in 2012.

Another Aaron had the honor of hitting the first homer of the evening. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge cracked that solo shot in the first inning. Gleyber Torres also homered in the opening frame, giving the Yankees a 4-0 edge.

Hicks' first bomb came in the second inning. Kyle Higashioka began the inning by striking out. Red Sox starter David Price allowed a single to Brett Gardner, setting up the Hicks at-bat. Price tossed in a ball before Hicks fouled off his second offering. Hicks then blasted a 91.3 mph fastball to right center field for a two-run homer. The ball traveled 373 feet and left the field at 98.4 mph, according to Statcast.

Hicks hit his second shot of the ballgame in the fourth inning off Price. The southpaw tossed in a 79.4 mph knuckle curve, which Hicks deposited over the center field wall for a 406-foot shot. Price was yanked from the game after surrendering that big fly.

The centerfielder's final long ball came in the bottom of the eighth inning off of reliever Hector Velazquez. Hicks stepped in as the first batter of the frame for the Yankees, taking a ball on the first pitch of the exchange. He then fell into a 1-2 hole in the count. Hicks clobbered Velazquez's fifth offering for a 374-foot solo shot to right field.

Hicks was 3-for-4, with four RBIs and a walk in the victory. He now has 14 home runs on the season. Higashioka also homered for the Yankees.